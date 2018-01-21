Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for January 8, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 21, 2018 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   HANDYMAN HOME REPAIR SERVICES 937 WHITLOCK ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: GREEN, ODIE Amount: $1,462.00 ALLEN, JAZZLIN 750 EASTBROOKE LANE, ROCHESTER, NY 14618 Favor: WINZEN CAPITAL LLC Attorney: GRODENSKY & PARTNERS LP Amount: $1,582.09 FLANAGAN, CATHERINE 215 OAKDALE DRIVE, ROCHESTER, ...

