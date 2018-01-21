Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed January 8, 2018

Mortgages filed January 8, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 21, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded January 8, 2017                   66   KOSMICKI, MAUREEN Property Address: 243 W HICKORY ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1813 Lender: MONROE COUNTY OF Amount: $19,987.00 HARNETT, MOIRA & HILL, TIMOTHY Property Address: 28 CROSSFIELD RD, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-2812 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $146,301.00 KELLY, JAMES A & KELLY, TAMMIE L Property Address: 1 CHANTILLY LN, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-4621 Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK N.A. Amount: $76,561.03 BRINCKA, EMILY ...

