Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney for January 8, 2018

Powers of Attorney for January 8, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 21, 2018 0

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   MORICONI, JULIA G Appoints: SPIES, CHRISTINE PHILLIPS, DONALD J Appoints: PHILLIPS, CHRISTOPHER M PHILLIPS, SHIRLEY V Appoints: PHILLIPS, CHRISTOPHER M SMITH, JAMES ROBERT Appoints: MILLER, TIMOTHY J US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, Appoints: WELLS FARGO BANK NA, SCHINDLER, WINDELL F Appoints: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo