Court Calendars for January 23, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 22, 2018 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. J. SCOTT ODORISI 10 a.m. 1—Lighthouse & Lighthouse v Reznik – Morris & Morris – Hagelin Kent 2—Discover Bank v Gunda – Kirschenbaum Phillips – Pro se 3—Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union v Brown – Chiari & Ilecki – Pro se 4—Briar Manor I LLC v Grimes – Bond Schoeneck – Pro se 5—Five Star Bank v Francis ...

