Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed January 9, 2018

Deeds filed January 9, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 22, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded January 9, 2018                   51   Brighton PURCELL, JOHN K to PURCELL, KATHERINE M Property Address: 22 CONISTON DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11970  Page: 442 Tax Account: 123.05-1-31 Full Sale Price: $1 MILLER, JUDITH A et ano to MILLER, ERIC M Property Address: 161 FAIRHAVEN ROAD, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11970  Page: 674 Tax Account: 121.12-1-18 Full Sale Price: $1   Chili BRYANT, DAVID  et ano to HILL, BRYAN M Property Address: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo