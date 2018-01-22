Don't Miss
Erie County man admits to terrorism charge

By: Daily Record Staff January 22, 2018 0

An accused terrorist has pleaded guilty to helping ISIS. Arafat M. Nagi, 47, of Lackawanna, pleaded guilty Monday before U.S. District Court Judge Richard J. Arcara to attempting to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization. Nagi admitted that he traveled to Turkey to try to enter Syria to fight for ISIS, according ...

