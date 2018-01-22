Erie County man admits to terrorism charge

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



An accused terrorist has pleaded guilty to helping ISIS. Arafat M. Nagi, 47, of Lackawanna, pleaded guilty Monday before U.S. District Court Judge Richard J. Arcara to attempting to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization. Nagi admitted that he traveled to Turkey to try to enter Syria to fight for ISIS, according ...