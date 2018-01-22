Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for January 9, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for January 9, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 22, 2018 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   JACKSON, SERINA M 21 MARIGOLD STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14615 Favor: NYS PEOPLE Amount: $250.00 LEONE, JASON 101 CEDAR TERRACE, HILTON, NY 14468 Favor: CEDAR HILL ASSOCIATES LP Attorney: WILLIAM C DEDES Amount: $2,602.00 RANS, ALEXANDRA 2035 NORTON STREET, ROCHESTER, NY ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo