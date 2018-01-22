Jury selection to start in trial of NY governor’s ex-aide

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



NEW YORK (AP) — A longtime aide to New York's governor is going on trial on charges he used his relationship with him to collect bribes from two companies doing business with the state. Jury selection starts Monday in federal court in Manhattan in the trial of Joseph Percoco, a former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. ...