Jury selection to start in trial of NY governor's ex-aide

Jury selection to start in trial of NY governor’s ex-aide

By: The Associated Press January 22, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A longtime aide to New York's governor is going on trial on charges he used his relationship with him to collect bribes from two companies doing business with the state. Jury selection starts Monday in federal court in Manhattan in the trial of Joseph Percoco, a former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. ...

