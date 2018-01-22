Koya Choi | Phillips Lytle LLP

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 22, 2018 0

Koya Choi  has joined Phillips Lytle LLP as an associate in the firm’s Buffalo office. Choi concentrates his practice in the area of corporate law, particularly with respect to tax matters. He received his bachelor's of law degree from Seoul National University, and his master of laws degree and juris doctor from Boston University School of Law.

