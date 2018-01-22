Mangino: SCOTUS to decide if rights disappear in a rental car

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The United States Supreme Court will soon decide if driving a rental vehicle without being on the rental agreement means the driver surrenders his right to be free from unreasonable search and seizures. The high court is being asked to decide if the police need a warrant to search a rental car. In 2014, the Pennsylvania ...