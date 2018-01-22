Don't Miss
Mortgages filed January 9, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 22, 2018

Mortgages   Recorded January 9, 2018                   68   Brockport LANCERI, LOUIS C & LANCERI, LOUIS Property Address: 2185 CLARKSON PARMA TL RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9431 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $89,900.00 WOLFE, ERIC R & WOLFE, JESSICA E Property Address: 15 HAVENWOOD DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1756 Lender: USA/HUD Amount: $50,671.76   Churchville AUBERGER, MARK & AUBERGER, MARK Property Address: 24 E BUFFALO ST, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9323 Lender: BANK OF CASTILE Amount: ...

