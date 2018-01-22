Don't Miss
Home / Law / New details released in cyber stalking case

New details released in cyber stalking case

William Rosica still checking on ex-girlfriend from jail

By: Bennett Loudon January 22, 2018 0

Court documents filed Thursday by U.S. Attorney Craig R. Gestring shed new light on behavior by William Rosica, the former Irondequoit police officer convicted of cyberstalking his ex-girlfriend, that led to a recommendation of a sentence up to three months longer than what was included in his plea agreement. In October, Rosica waived indictment and pleaded ...

