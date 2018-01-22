NY lawmaker: lower drunken driving limit from .08 to .05

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state lawmaker is proposing to lower the state's legal blood-alcohol limit for drinking and driving from .08 to .05. Democratic Assemblyman Felix Ortiz on Friday announced the re-introduction of his bill to change the threshold. He cited a recent recommendation from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, ...