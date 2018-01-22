NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Interview with not-for-profit: Opinion 17-131

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Interview with not-for-profit Court formerly presided Opinion 17-131 Background: A full-time judge asked if he may participate in an interview with a not-for-profit entity that provides mediation services in a court where the inquiring judge formerly presided. The entity does not provides services in the specialized part where the judge currently ...