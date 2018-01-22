Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Interview with not-for-profit: Opinion 17-131

By: Daily Record Staff January 22, 2018 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Interview with not-for-profit Court formerly presided Opinion 17-131 Background: A full-time judge asked if he may participate in an interview with a not-for-profit entity that provides mediation services in a court where the inquiring judge formerly presided. The entity does not provides services in the specialized part where the judge currently ...

