Paralegal

City of Rochester, New York

The City of Rochester’s Law Department is seeking an experienced paralegal to join its legal staff. The paralegal is responsible for preparation of real estate documents i.e.; mortgages, leases, deeds, etc., as well as providing other real estate support. The position may also involve work in the areas of collections, tax foreclosure, municipal code violations, research and other municipal law issues. The incumbent may be required to assist with non-real estate matters when needed.

The ideal candidate will possess a certificate or degree in Paralegal Studies with at least four (4) years of experience in the legal field. Further education may be substituted for experience.

The City of Rochester Offers:

*Excellent Benefits Package

*NYS Retirement System

*Liberal Holidays and Vacation

All applications MUST be submitted on the City of Rochester’s website (www.cityofrochester.gov) no later than Monday, February 5, 2018. If you wish to submit a resume to accompany your application, please e-mail it to millert@cityofrochester.gov.

The candidate chosen for this position will be required to establish and maintain City residency within one (1) year of their hire date.