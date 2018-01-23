Don't Miss
Building Loan Agreements for January 10, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2018 0

Building Loan Agreements Loan agreements between a lender and a borrower for the purpose of construction real property.   WELLE, LINDA L Lender: FAIRPORT SAVINGS BANK Amount: $210,000 DURAND SENIOR APARTMENTS LP Lender: GREATER ROCHESTER HOUSING PARTNERSHIP INC Amount: $9,150,000 WESTFALL MEDICAL REALTY LLC Lender: NORTHWEST BANK Amount: $5,200,000 PIDDISI, CAROL A Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $10,000 VANZILE, KATHLEEN A Lender: FAIRPORT SAVINGS BANK Amount: $256,000

