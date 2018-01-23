Don't Miss
Deeds filed January 10, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2018

Deeds   Recorded January 10, 2018                 44   Brighton ANTHONY J COSTELLO & SON JOSEPH DEVELOPMENT LLC to SCHULTZ, JEFFREY C et ano Property Address: 234 BRETLYN CIRCLE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11971  Page: 193 Tax Account: 149.11-3-2./062 Full Sale Price: $329,900 BOOTH, NORMAN P to BOOTH, CHRISTINE M Property Address: 25 WHITEWOOD LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11971  Page: 86 Tax Account: 137.15-3-30 Full Sale Price: $1   Chili KIRCH, ARTHUR J et ...

