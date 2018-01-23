Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Criminal possession and sale of a controlled substance: People v. Tuff, Jr.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Criminal possession and sale of a controlled substance Intimidating a witness – Sufficiency of evidence People v. Tuff, Jr. KA 09-01810 Appealed from Oneida County Court Background: The defendant was convicted of various charges related to the possession and sale of a controlled substance. Included in his convictions is a single ...

