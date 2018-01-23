Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Trespass: Tschetter v. Sam Longs’ Landscaping

Fourth Department – Trespass: Tschetter v. Sam Longs’ Landscaping

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Trespass Indemnification – Summary judgment Tschetter v. Sam Longs’ Landscaping CA 17-00833 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendants entered into an agreement whereby they would excavate and repair a drainage ditch that was causing flooding in a school district building. One of the defendants was to obtain any ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo