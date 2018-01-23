Don't Miss
James J. Doody | Phillips Lytle LLP

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2018 0

James J. Doody has joined Phillips Lytle LLP as an associate in the firm’s Buffalo office. Doody concentrates his practice in the area of commercial litigation. Doody received his bachelor's degree from the State University of New York at Stony Brook, and his juris doctor from Cornell Law School.

