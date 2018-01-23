Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed January 10, 2018

Mortgages filed January 10, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded January 10, 2018                 54     Brighton GLASSMAN, ANTHONY A & GLASSMAN, BARBARA J Property Address: 2435 HIGHLAND AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3024 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $34,800.00   Brockport GREGO, JEFFREY R & GREGO, MARY F Property Address: 150 GARY DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2664 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $109,000.00   Churchville CARUSO, THERESA M Property Address: 976 JOHNSON RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9367 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo