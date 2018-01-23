NY lawmakers to introduce net neutrality bill

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state could adopt its own version of net neutrality under legislation being announced by state lawmakers. Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy of Albany and Sen. David Carlucci of Clarkstown are scheduled to detail their proposal on Tuesday. The Democrats' proposal would prohibit companies like AT&T, Comcast and Verizon from interfering with internet ...