NY lawmakers to introduce net neutrality bill

By: The Associated Press January 23, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state could adopt its own version of net neutrality under legislation being announced by state lawmakers. Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy of Albany and Sen. David Carlucci of Clarkstown are scheduled to detail their proposal on Tuesday. The Democrats' proposal would prohibit companies like AT&T, Comcast and Verizon from interfering with internet ...

