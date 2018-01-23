Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Newly appointed judge: Opinion 17-157

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2018 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Newly appointed judge Winding down law practice Opinion 17-157 Background: The inquiring judge asks whether, upon being appointed to the bench full-time, he may finish up two civil litigation matters in connection with closing his private practice. Specifically, he wishes to file a closing statement with OCA in one action and ...

