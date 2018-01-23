Peter Muench | LeChase Construction Services LLC

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

LeChase Construction Services LLC has promoted Peter Muench from director of pre-construction services to vice president. Muench leads the team responsible for managing, developing, maintaining and overseeing all functions of assigned projects at the pre-construction phase. Muench will help launch a new tool that will use LeChase’s database of historical cost and project data to quickly ...