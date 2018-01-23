Peter Muench | LeChase Construction Services LLC

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2018 0

LeChase Construction Services LLC has promoted Peter Muench from director of pre-construction services to vice president. Muench leads the team responsible for managing, developing, maintaining and overseeing all functions of assigned projects at the pre-construction phase. Muench will help launch a new tool that will use LeChase’s database of historical cost and project data to quickly ...

