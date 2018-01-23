Don't Miss
Release of Part Mortgaged Premises for January 10, 2018

Release of Part Mortgaged Premises for January 10, 2018

January 23, 2018

Release of Part Mortgaged Premises A portion of the mortgaged real property is released to the person or legal entity who secured a mortgage on the premises.   GENESEE REGIONAL BANK To: MARK 246 LLC Lot: UNIT 308 THE RESIDENCES AT CANALSIDE CONDOMINIUM PERINTON M&T BANK To: M&T BANK Lot: NO 7  LOT 8 VANTAGE POINT BUSINESS CENTRE SUBDISIO SENECA FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ...

