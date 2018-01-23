Don't Miss
Home / Law / Second Circuit explains decision on speedy trial issue

Second Circuit explains decision on speedy trial issue

Defendant was in jail for nearly seven years before trial

By: Bennett Loudon January 23, 2018 0

A Second Circuit panel has released a 41-page opinion in the case of a man whose drug conviction was reversed in November. In addition to a congested court docket, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit said the unreasonable delays in the trial of Joseph Tigano III included three competency exams, which all showed ...

