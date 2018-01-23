Don't Miss
Home / News / Sessions interviewed by Mueller team in Russia investigation

Sessions interviewed by Mueller team in Russia investigation

By: The Associated Press ERIC TUCKER January 23, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions was interviewed for hours last week in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, the Justice Department confirmed Tuesday. He's the highest-ranking Trump administration official and first Cabinet member known to have submitted to questioning. The interview came as Mueller investigates whether President Donald Trump's actions in office, including the firing ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo