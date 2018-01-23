Don't Miss
Sessions says 'we will leave no stone unturned' to find missing FBI text messages

Sessions says ‘we will leave no stone unturned’ to find missing FBI text messages

By: The Washington Post Sari Horwitz January 23, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - The Justice Department's inspector general is investigating why the FBI did not retain text messages for five months including those exchanged by two senior officials involved in the probes of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said late Monday that he has spoken to Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz about the ...

