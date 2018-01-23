Vermont legalizes marijuana but doesn’t allow for commercial industry

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, R, signed a bill Monday legalizing the possession and consumption of marijuana for recreational use in his state. Scott's signature makes Vermont the first state to approve recreational marijuana legislatively. Eight other states plus the District of Columbia have passed marijuana legalization measures via ballot initiative. Nationwide, 70 million people - more ...