Yates County man sentenced on gun and witness tampering charges

Yates County man sentenced on gun and witness tampering charges

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2018 0

James E. Sandford III, 29, of Penn Yan, Yates County, has been sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge David G. Larimer to 13 years in prison for convictions of possessing a stolen firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and witness tampering. Sandford attempted to intimidate and threaten a suspected witness against him by shouting to ...

