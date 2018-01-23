Yates County man sentenced on gun and witness tampering charges

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



James E. Sandford III, 29, of Penn Yan, Yates County, has been sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge David G. Larimer to 13 years in prison for convictions of possessing a stolen firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and witness tampering. Sandford attempted to intimidate and threaten a suspected witness against him by shouting to ...