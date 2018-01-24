Don't Miss
Home / Law / ADA lawsuit settled for $1

ADA lawsuit settled for $1

Wheelchair-bound prison inmate requested special desk

By: Bennett Loudon January 24, 2018 0

A federal lawsuit started almost 13 years ago by a prison inmate was settled for $1 shortly before the case was scheduled to go to trial. Plaintiff James West and two other inmates filed the original complaint in June 2005 listing several state prison officials as defendants. Over the years the other two plaintiffs dropped out of ...

