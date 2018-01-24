ADA lawsuit settled for $1

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A federal lawsuit started almost 13 years ago by a prison inmate was settled for $1 shortly before the case was scheduled to go to trial. Plaintiff James West and two other inmates filed the original complaint in June 2005 listing several state prison officials as defendants. Over the years the other two plaintiffs dropped out of ...