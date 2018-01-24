Don't Miss
Court Calendars for January 25, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2018 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. EVELYN FRAZEE 9:30 a.m. 1—Clearview Farms LLC v Shaw & Yorks – Andrew J Dick – Pro se – Pro se 2—Lantz v Northeast Capital Venture LLC – Cellino and Barnes – Ernest D Santoro 3—The Shore Winds LLC v Williams, Williams, et al – Pullano & Farrow – Pro se – Pro se 4—Otis Elevator Co ...

