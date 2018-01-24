Don't Miss
E-filing of most civil court actions is now mandatory in Monroe County

January 24, 2018

Mandatory e-filing of most civil court actions in Monroe County started Wednesday. In January 2017, e-filing was made available as an option for those filing most civil court actions in the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Since then, more than 3,500 actions have been filed electronically. Starting Wednesday, most new filings must be uploaded to the New York ...

