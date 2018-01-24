Jerrod Garrett | LeChase Construction Services LLC

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

LeChase Construction Services LLC has promoted Jerrod Garrett to director of environmental, health and safety. Garrett has overall responsibility for the company’s safety program. He will lead efforts around policy, training, tracking and reporting and will manage a team of regional safety managers across company operations. Garrett has 27 years of experience in the field of industrial ...