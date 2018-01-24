Don't Miss
Joseph K. Jakas | Phillips Lytle LLP

January 24, 2018

Joseph K. Jakas has joined Phillips Lytle LLP as an associate in the firm’s Rochester office. Jakas concentrates his practice in the area of commercial litigation. His experience also includes estate litigation and administration, as well as guardianship proceedings. He is licensed to practice in New York and New Jersey. Jakas received his bachelor's degree from University of Maryland, and ...

