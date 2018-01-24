Don't Miss
Home / News / More couples opting for shared custody of children

More couples opting for shared custody of children

By: Daily Record Staff LISA GRANITE January 24, 2018 0

The scenario was at one time similar in nearly every divorce case: The mother got primary custody while the father would visit his children once or twice a week and every other weekend. Fortunately, times have changed; more and more of today’s custody arrangements are 50/50 residential custody, where each parent has equal time with the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo