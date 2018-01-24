More couples opting for shared custody of children

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The scenario was at one time similar in nearly every divorce case: The mother got primary custody while the father would visit his children once or twice a week and every other weekend. Fortunately, times have changed; more and more of today’s custody arrangements are 50/50 residential custody, where each parent has equal time with the ...