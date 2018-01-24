Don't Miss
Mortgages filed January 11, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded January 25, 2018                 51   Brighton GUDELL, SCOTT L Property Address: 200 SUMMIT DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3144 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $45,000.00   Brockport PILAT, PAUL M Property Address: 75 WOODLANDS, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2658 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $63,900.00   Fairport LATRAY TEAM PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 1505 AYRAULT RD, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-9302 Lender: ROBERTS CAPITAL CORPORATION Amount: $130,000.00   Gates HAIGHT, KENNETH Property Address: 187 HINCHEY RD, GATES, NY 14624-2901 Lender: MORTGAGE ...

