Paul Cundiff | Conifer-LeChase Construction Services LLC

By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2018 0

Paul Cundiff has been promoted to regional operations manager at Conifer-LeChase Construction Services LLC.  Cundiff will work to expand Conifer-LeChase’s business, with responsibility for managing client, employee and subcontractor relationships; overseeing daily operations; and ensuring projects meet or exceed client expectations. Cundiff began his construction career in 2001, and has worked in project management – primarily in ...

