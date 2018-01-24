Don't Miss
Postal worker accused of stealing from mail

By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2018

A former U.S. Postal Service employee has been arrested and charged with stealing mail. James Ludwig, 45, of Fairport, has been charged with theft of mail matter by a postal employee, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Ludwig is facing a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. On Dec. 27,  the U.S. ...

