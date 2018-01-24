Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for January 11, 2018

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it. GREEN, ERIC L Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE GURNETT, KAREN Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA HENTON, LESTER Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE HOFFMAN, WENDY D Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK INSALACO, KRISTIY Favor: KAUFMANNS KNIGHT, ...