Seven men detained as illegal aliens

Federal officials have arrested a citizen of Ecuador accused of harboring illegal aliens. Segundo Francisco Caguana, has been charged with harboring aliens, encouraging illegal aliens to reside in the United States, and hiring or recruiting unauthorized aliens for employment, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Caguana faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. On ...