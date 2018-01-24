Tesla owner’s excuse for his DUI crash: Car was driving

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The driver had a blood alcohol content nearly double the legal limit and a tenuous relationship with consciousness when his car slammed into the back of a parked firetruck on San Francisco's Bay Bridge. Still, he became maybe the first to add a technologically advanced new entry to the list of drunken driving excuses. He wasn't driving, ...