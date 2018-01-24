WebTitle Agency relocates corporate headquarters to Henrietta

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff Kevin Oklobzija January 24, 2018 0

WebTitle Agency and partner company Customized Lenders Services have moved corporate offices from Brighton to Henrietta. The new open floor plan at 755 Jefferson Road, Suite 300, will provide improved inter-department employee engagement as well as added conference rooms. An array of windows provides more natural light in the work space. “WebTitle continues its efforts to improve ...

