Home / News / Monroe County Executive announces Opioid Action Plan

Monroe County Executive announces Opioid Action Plan

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2018 0

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo on Wednesday announced the new wide-ranging Monroe County Opioid Action Plan. The plan includes: A lawsuit filed against companies that sell prescription opioids The creation of an advisory panel on opioids Coordinating data from various sources on opioid abuse Hiring two toxicologists for the Medical Examiner’s Office. Expanded school and community ...

