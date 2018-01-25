Don't Miss
Deeds filed January 12, 2018

January 25, 2018

Deeds   Recorded January 12, 2018                 82   Brighton PAPACONSTANTINOU, LYNNE M et ano to HAMZE, SAFA  et ano Property Address: 99 S ST REGIS DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11972  Page: 63 Tax Account: 137.05-6-50 Full Sale Price: $172,800 HELLMAN-ZANNI, SUSAN  to HELLMAN, TODD Property Address: 115 WINTERGREEN WAY, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11972  Page: 24 Tax Account: 150.10-5-6./115 Full Sale Price: $1   Chili MURPHY, FRANCES A to MURPHY, COLLEEN Property Address: 13 ...

