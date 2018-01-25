Don't Miss
Elizabeth A. Bove | Phillips Lytle LLP

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2018 0

Elizabeth A. Bove has joined Phillips Lytle LLP as an associate in the firm’s Buffalo office. Bove concentrates her practice in the area of commercial litigation. She received her bachelor's degree from State University of New York at Buffalo and her juris doctor from State University of New York at Buffalo Law School.

