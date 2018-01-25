Grumpy Cat owner awarded over $700,000 in lawsuit

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



To most Internet users, Grumpy Cat — the feline with a furry frown — is a minor celebrity that capitalized on the popularity of memes in 2012 as a perpetual sourpuss. One of the most famous images of the cat, for example, was overlaid with the text, "I had fun once. It was awful." To her ...