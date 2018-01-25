Don't Miss
Judgments Supreme and County Court for January 12, 2018

January 25, 2018

Doing Business As A person or legal entity is engaged in doing business under a particular name and has filed a form at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to register the name of the business.   SHELTER ELMS FARM 4867 RIVER ROAD, SCOTTSVILLE NY 14546 Principal: BROWN, MIKEL J 4867 RIVER ROAD, SCOTTSVILLE NY 14546 A TO B MEDICAL TRANSPORT 11 BAYMON DRIVE, ...

