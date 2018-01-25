Mortgages filed January 12, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded January 12, 2018                 45   Fairport PEPPER, JESSIE K & PEPPER, LORA E Property Address: 4 WOODBRIDGE TER, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-9347 Lender: FAIRPORT SAVINGS BANK Amount: $216,452.00 ATKINSON PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 11 WARWICK DR, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-3230 Lender: LENDINGHOME FUNDING CORPORATION Amount: $209,900.00   Greece SUSHCHIK, VERA A & SUSHCHIK, YURIY Property Address: 103 LOGANS RUN, GREECE, NY 14626-4315 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $139,500.00 FLETCHER, TERESA J Property Address: ...

