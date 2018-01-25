New tax law complicates rules governing divorce settlements

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The recently passed federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act could have a big impact on some financial aspects of divorce. Under the new law, spousal support is no longer tax deductible, and it won’t be taxed as income for the receiving spouse. The standard deduction will roughly double to $24,000 for married couples who file jointly and ...