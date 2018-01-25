Don't Miss
Home / Law / New tax law complicates rules governing divorce settlements

New tax law complicates rules governing divorce settlements

Maintenance payments will no longer be deductible or taxed as income

By: Bennett Loudon January 25, 2018 0

The recently passed federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act could have a big impact on some financial aspects of divorce. Under the new law, spousal support is no longer tax deductible, and it won’t be taxed as income for the receiving spouse. The standard deduction will roughly double to $24,000 for married couples who file jointly and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo